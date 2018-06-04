The US Dollar regained positive traction on Friday and was further supported by better-than-expected monthly jobs report. The headline NFP print came in to show that the economy added 223K new jobs in May, while the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8% and …
EUR/USD Forecast: move beyond 1.1720-25 hurdle to open room for additional recovery
