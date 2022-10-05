The EUR/USD pair is currently struggling to maintain ground above the 50% retracement of the 1.0076/0.9535 slide at 0.9865, an immediate support level. In the daily chart, it is now battling with a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term buyers fight back - October 5, 2022
- US Dollar Forecast: ’Buy the Dip’ Mentality Persists for DXY Index, USD/JPY - October 5, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Reaches Parity - October 5, 2022