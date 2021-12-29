EUR/USD has dropped below key support area early Wednesday. Technical outlook points to additional losses in the near term. Sellers could move to the sidelines if the pair reclaims 1.1300 and holds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD could extend its slide toward 1.1260 - December 29, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term technical outlook turns bearish - December 29, 2021
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Still Range-Bound, Breakout Possible - December 29, 2021