EUR/USD has been extending its slide amid economic divergence and other factors. It is nearing the chart gap created by French President Macron’s victory in April 2017. The slow grind lower may turn …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Nearing the “Macron Gap” and may free-fall of 50 to 100 pips - February 13, 2020
- Euro Price Outlook – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slumps Continue Unchecked - February 13, 2020
- EUR/USD slides, while GBP/USD rebounds and USD/JPY falls back - February 13, 2020