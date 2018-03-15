The absence of European macroeconomic figures exacerbates range trading. EUR/USD stuck to the 1.2360/80 region, but downside potential limited. Little is going on across the FX board this Thursday, with majors still confined to tight, familiar ranges.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: needing a catalyst for direction, not one at sight - March 15, 2018
- Elliott Wave Analysis: EUR/USD and USD/CHF - March 15, 2018
- EUR/USD neutral, bullish breakout likely – Scotiabank - March 15, 2018