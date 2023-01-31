EUR/USD is little changed from its weekly opening as investors gear up for the Fed. The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.0870 late on Tuesday, little changed for a second consecutive day. The pair fell to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Nervous trading continues ahead of central banks’ decisions - January 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Expected to remain volatile ahead of key events - January 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Bounces From Lows of the Early Session - January 31, 2023