EUR/USD Forecast: New lows in sight? US data, Delta and technicals all point lower

EUR/USD has been struggling to recover amid a risk-off mood. US data and fear of the Delta variant could boost the dollar. Friday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further falls for the pair.
