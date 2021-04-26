EUR/USD has been on as markets focus on the vaccine-led recovery. US Durable Goods Orders and virus news are set to dominate trading. Monday’s four-hour chart is showing the currency pair is on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: New week, new gains? Only overbought conditions can halt the euro
EUR/USD has been on as markets focus on the vaccine-led recovery. US Durable Goods Orders and virus news are set to dominate trading. Monday’s four-hour chart is showing the currency pair is on the …