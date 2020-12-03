EUR/USD has been extending its rally amid US fiscal stimulus and vaccine hopes. The worsening coronavirus crisis on both sides of the pond and data could halt the rally. Thursday’s four-hour chart is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Next correction could be a crash without a stimulus or Brexit breakthrough - December 3, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls back in the game, but resistance is strong - December 2, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Retains Its Bullish Stance - December 2, 2020