The EUR/USD rose back to 1.1000 during the American session, boosted by a weaker US dollar across the board amid an improvement in risk appetite. It was a relatively quiet Monday for financial markets …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: No clear bias, consolidating between key SMAs - August 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggles at 1.1020, regardless of a morning-star emerging - August 7, 2023
- USD/JPY price forecast – time for a temporary setback? - August 7, 2023