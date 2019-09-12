EUR/USD forecast: Not out of the woods yet, attention turns to ECB meeting

The shared currency took a hit from the German growth downgrade. Stronger USD further added to the intraday selling bias on Thursday. The downside remains cushioned ahead of the latest ECB decision.
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
