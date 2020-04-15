Some renewed USD weakness helped EUR/USD to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment undermined the USD’s safe-haven demand. The near-term technical set-up now seems …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Now seems poised to aim towards testing 200-DMA, around 1.1060 region - April 15, 2020
- US Dollar Index flirts with 99.00 ahead of data - April 15, 2020
- US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, EUR/USD - April 15, 2020