EUR/USD Forecast: Only oversold conditions can slow the downfall in a date-packed day

EUR/USD has remained under pressure after falling to fresh two-year lows. Euro-zone inflation and US ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out today. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions …
