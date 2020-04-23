EUR/USD Forecast: Optimism about the EU Summit, corona stats, and resilience point up

EUR/USD has been trading in a narrow range, weathering the oil-related dollar storm. Optimism about eurozone coronavirus statistics and some hope related to the EU Summit point to the upside.
EUR Editor
