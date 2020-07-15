The EUR/USD pair is retreating from 1.1451, as the market’s enthusiasm fades. US equities ease with the S&P unable to hold on to positive territory for the year. The USD/JPY pair fell to 106.66, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Tests Resistance Ahead of ECB, EU Summit - July 15, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: optimistic bulls to challenge yearly high - July 15, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Break below 106.00 becomes more likely - July 15, 2020