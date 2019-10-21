EUR/USD Forecast: Overbought? So what, Brexit lifts the euro, and more may be in store

EUR/USD has resumed its gains, hitting the highest since late August. Optimism about Brexit and also USD weakness are behind the move. Monday’s four-hour chart is pointing to overbought conditions.
