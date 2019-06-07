EUR/USD finishing the week above a critical long-term trend line. Chances of a rate cut in the US up to 75% for July. Speculation that the US Federal Reserve could cut rates dominated the week, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: Payrolls boost odds for a rate cut, dollar set to keep falling
EUR/USD finishing the week above a critical long-term trend line. Chances of a rate cut in the US up to 75% for July. Speculation that the US Federal Reserve could cut rates dominated the week, …