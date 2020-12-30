EUR/USD Forecast: Possible Further Euro-Dollar Headway On The Upside In 2021

The Euro will gain some relief from a Brexit trade deal being in place and last-minute window dressing could push EUR/USD higher. Momentum has, however, slowed with the pair at 1.2200 on Monday …
