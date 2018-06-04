EUR/USD forecast – “premature to declare that euro area uncertainties are over”

Our near term forecasts for EUR/USD anticipate consolidation in a 1.14-1.20 range. A decisive break below the 1.1350 area is needed to open up EUR downside and a retest of 1.05. Political and trade uncertainty would have to deteriorate significantly.
