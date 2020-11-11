EUR/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts towards 1.1700

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 as ECB member Knot reiterated intentions to add stimulus in December. His boss Lagarde speaks later. Concerns about the increase in Europe’s covid cases is weighing.
