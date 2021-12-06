EUR/USD Forecast: Pressure remains despite limited dollar’s demand

EUR/USD is at risk of falling further, needs to piece the immediate support at 1.1260. The EUR/USD pair trades just below the 1.1300 threshold, having peaked at 1.1309 during the London session. Major …
