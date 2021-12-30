The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1300 price zone, trimming its Wednesday’s gains. The pair has returned to its comfort zone just above the 1.1300 threshold, heading into the last trading day of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Quietly consolidating around 1.1300 - December 30, 2021
- Finland makes an additional contribution of EUR 275,000 to the Trust Fund for Victims, earmarked to Lubanga reparations - December 30, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Gives Up Early Gains for the Session - December 30, 2021