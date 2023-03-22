The eur/usd experienced a modest rally during Tuesday’s trading session, reaching the 1.08 level against the US dollar. However, significant resistance is anticipated from 1.08 to 1.10 levels. As the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Rallies Amid Uncertainty Ahead Of Federal - March 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Unusual Trading Session - March 22, 2023
- EUR/USD hits levels above 1.0900 and retreats; DXY drops sharply after FOMC decision - March 22, 2023