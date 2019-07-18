EUR/USD Forecast: rallies are expected to be limited

EUR/USD managed to rebound from recent lows near 1.1200. Renewed selling around the greenback is bolstering the bounce in spot. US-China trade concerns are back. The resurgence of trade jitters on the …
