The upside remains limited amid reluctance ahead of Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole. A combination of factors assisted the EUR/USD pair to regain some positive traction on Tuesday, albeit the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Range-play intact, focus remains on Powell’s speech - August 26, 2020
- EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend - August 26, 2020
- US Dollar Rebound May Extend into Day 1 of RNC. Pompeo to Speak - August 25, 2020