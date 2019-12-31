EUR/USD Forecast: Ready for a New Year’s hangover? Overbought conditions persist

EUR/USD has been holding onto gains amid end-of-year flows weighing on the dollar. Confusing trade headlines and several economic indicators may trigger action. Tuesday’s technical chart is pointing …
