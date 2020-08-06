EUR/USD Forecast: Ready to challenge the yearly high

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1870 after ADP’s private-sector report badly misses expectations with an increase of only 167,000 jobs in July. The greenback had already been falling with yields. The ISM …
