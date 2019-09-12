EUR/USD Forecast: Ready to explode, direction depends on Draghi – levels

Tension is mounting ahead of the all-important ECB decision. High expectations may lead to a bitter disappointment and a surge for EUR/USD. Thursday’s chart is showing a wedge that implies substantial …
