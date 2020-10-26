The Euro initially fell during the trading session on Friday, reaching down below the 1.18 level initially, but then turned around to rally towards the 1.1850 level. That is an area where we have seen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bounce targets 1.1860/65 before a retest of last week’s high - October 26, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Recovers after Initial Drop - October 26, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Downfall coming? Euro squeezed by covid, elections, and stimulus stalemate - October 26, 2020