EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1307. Markit reported better-than-anticipated PMIs in June, reviving hopes of an economic recovery. Equities rallied after the US government reaffirmed it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Recovery stalled around 1.1350, still bullish - June 23, 2020
- EUR/USD rises to test 1.1350 supported by a decline of the US dollar - June 23, 2020
- GBP/USD Exchange Rate Slows As Coronavirus And Brexit Fears Persist - June 23, 2020