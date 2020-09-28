EUR/USD Forecast: Remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics, bearish bias persists

EUR/USD remained depressed on Friday amid sustained buying around the greenback. The prevailing risk-off mood – amid coronavirus jitters – benefitted the safe-haven USD. Lack of additional US fiscal …
