The US Dollar held on the defensive at the start of a new trading week and added to last week’s modest losses on the back of the latest optimism over US-China trade relations. The US President Donald …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Remains vulnerable below 1.1400 mark, focus shifts to Powell’s testimony - February 26, 2019
- EUR/USD: Probing key resistance at 1.1370, focus on Powell’s testimony - February 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A break above 1.1376 targets 1.1438 – Goldman Sachs - February 25, 2019