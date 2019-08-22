The recent Italian political developments continued to weigh on the shared currency. The USD regained traction amid rising US bond yields/not so dovish FOMC minutes. Traders now eye Euro-zone PMI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD forecast: Remains vulnerable to test sub-1.10 level, Euro-zone PMIs in focus - August 22, 2019
- EUR/USD path of least resistance is down ahead of critical events – Confluence Detector - August 22, 2019
- EUR/USD: Bulls struggle to keep the pair above 1.11 ahead of German PMI data - August 22, 2019