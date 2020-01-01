EUR/USD Forecast: Risk appetite and New Year’s gaps

EUR/USD trades above 1.12, the highest since August. The dollar is falling foot amid end-of-year flows and the news that the US and China will sign the deal on January 15. US CB consumer confidence …
