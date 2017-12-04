EUR/USD Forecast: risk lean towards the downside, dollar’s demand to persist

USD boosted by Russia-Flynn’s news “correction,” Senate tax reform bill Light macroeconomic calendar for today, but busy week ahead. The dollar gapped higher across the board as expected, following late Friday, early Saturday news. The report indicating …
