The United States and Canada celebrate a bank holiday on Monday. Tensions in the Middle East spur demand for the safe-haven US Dollar. EUR/USD gapped lower at the weekly opening, aims to pierce the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further decline remains on the table - October 9, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Risk-off flows to start the week - October 9, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: 1.0500 at risk as market mood sours - October 9, 2023