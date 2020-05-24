EUR/USD Forecast: Risk-off likely to keep the pair under pressure

German Q1 GDP to be confirmed at -2.3%, business confidence in the country seen improving in May. EUR/USD gaining bearish traction but confined to familiar levels. The EUR/USD pair declined for a …
