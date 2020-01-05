EUR/USD Forecast: Risk-off to keep capping the upside

Trump responded to Iran revenge´s message by menacing with hitting “fast and hard.” US ISM Manufacturing PMI plummeted to a decade low in December. EUR/USD technically bearish, decline to accelerate …
