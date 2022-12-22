EUR/USD has managed to gain traction early Thursday. An extended rebound in Wall Street’s main indexes could help the pair push higher. Euro needs to clear 1.0680 hurdle to attract buyers. Following …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Risk perception to drive the pair’s action - December 22, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls approach weekly hurdle near 1.0660 - December 22, 2022
- EUR/USD Analysis: Remains confined in a familiar range, eyes US GDP for some impetus - December 22, 2022