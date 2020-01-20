EUR/USD Forecast: Risk skewed south, slow slide expected

EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week’s upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.
