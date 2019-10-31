EUR/USD forecast: Seems poised to build on the post-FOMC bullish momentum

The Fed, as was widely expected, cut interest rates by 25bps on Wednesday. The intraday USD uptick fizzled out quickly during the post-meeting presser. Traders eye Euro-zone/US macro data for some …
