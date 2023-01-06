EUR/USD dropped to over a three-week low on Thursday amid resurgent USD demand. The downside remains limited as traders await the Eurozone CPI and the US NFP report. The fundamental backdrop and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Seems vulnerable near multi-week low ahead of Eurozone CPI, US NFP - January 6, 2023
- Euro blindsided by soft German inflation reading, stages rebound against dollar - January 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Finds cushion around 1.0520 ahead of EU Inflation and US NFP - January 5, 2023