EUR/USD Forecast: Seems vulnerable to slide below 1.1700 mark

EUR/USD witnessed a subdued/range-bound trading action on Wednesday. A softer tone surrounding the USD helped limit any meaningful downfall. Concerns about resurgent COVID-19 cases capped the upside …
