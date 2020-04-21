EUR/USD Forecast: Seems vulnerable to test sub-1.0700 levels

EUR/USD failed to capitalize on Monday’s early uptick to 1.0900 neighbourhood. The USD remained well supported by the coronavirus crisis and capped the upside. A historic fall in oil prices further …
