EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase following Tuesday’s drop. A four-hour close below 1.0700 could be seen as a bearish development. Investors await US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the Fed’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers could take action if 1.0700 support fails - June 1, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Threatening Major Resistance Barrier - June 1, 2022
- Price of 95-octane gas in Latvia rises above EUR 2 per liter - June 1, 2022