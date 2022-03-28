EUR/USD cannot recover above 1.1000 and could fall towards the 2022 low at 1.0805. The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1000 level after bottoming at around 1.0944 earlier in the day. The dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers defend the 1.1000 threshold - March 28, 2022
- EUR/USD bears lurking near to H4 technical support, Ukraine crisis dominates - March 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gives Up Early Gains on Friday - March 28, 2022