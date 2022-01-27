EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers eye fresh 18-month lows below 1.1190

EUR/USD could fall to its weakest level since July 2020 if 1.1200 support fails. EUR/USD has met heavy selling pressure in the late American session on Wednesday and fell to its lowest in more than …
