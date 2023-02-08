The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.0740 on Wednesday, consolidating after Tuesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) chief Jerome Powell turmoil in markets. The head of the American central bank participated in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers gain ground despite a better market mood - February 8, 2023
- EUR/USD regains the smile and the 1.0700 region - February 8, 2023
- Summary of Powell’s remarks and what it means for the US dollar - February 8, 2023