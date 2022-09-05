The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh 2022 low, but the slide is not yet over. The EUR/USD pair started the week on the back foot, falling to a fresh multi-year low of 0.9877. The slide came on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a 50% mean reversion near 0.9950 - September 5, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers now aligned around parity - September 5, 2022
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis:Anticipation Of ECB’s Decisions - September 5, 2022