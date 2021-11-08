EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after dropping toward 1.1500. Rebound attempts are likely to remain limited unless driven by fundamentals. Sellers are likely to stay in control of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers to remain in control unless euro breaks above 1.1600 - November 8, 2021
- EUR/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range above mid-1.1500s - November 8, 2021
- British Pound Technical Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP - November 7, 2021